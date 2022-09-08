Ballinger Neighborhood Friendship Festival Saturday at Brugger's Bog Park



Ballinger Neighborhood Friendship Festival

Saturday, September 10, 2022

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM









Ballinger Neighborhood is privileged to count among its diverse friends and neighbors, a richness of world cultures. Through the multicultural sharing of music, food, and friendly conversation we grow in understanding and respect for one another. Come and share, learn something new, and make a new friend or two!



Brought to you by BALNA with funding from the City of Shoreline Neighborhood Mini-Grant program. For more information on the festival, visit www.ballingerneighborhood.org. Among the participating individuals and organizations are Ballinger Neighborhood Association, City of Shoreline Parks, Filipiniana Arts and Culture, ICHS, Moms Demand Action, Recology, Shoreline Historical Museum, Shoreline Community College, Center for Human Services, and the Green Shoreline Partnership Brugger's Bog Stewards.









Join us for our second annual Ballinger Friendship Festival on Saturday, September 10 from 1:00 to 5:00pm. The food, music and fun are free, including arts, crafts, games, a selfie photo booth, and more!We are still looking for additional volunteers! To help, call Londa at 206-437-9118 or sign up atFeatured performers include JHP Legacy, Filipiniana / FACES Dance Company, and Janet Rayor, Stiltwalker.