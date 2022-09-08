Rob Oxford: All three of our varsity football teams were victorious in their first week of play
Thursday, September 8, 2022
By Rob Oxford
We’ve wrapped up the first week of the 2022/23 high school football season and all three of our varsity teams came away victorious.
Shorecrest
Coach Brandon Christensen is back for his 13th season at Shorecrest, preparing another young team for the bright lights of Friday Night.
In an effort to improve on last year’s disappointing overall record of 3 – 7, Coach C. has enlisted the talents of first year coaches Marcus Tidwell and Des Fox, both former Shorecrest standouts, to hopefully replicate the one-loss season they enjoyed together in 2021.
The Scots got the season started at home against Meadowdale, defeating their Wesco opponent 14 – 8. A low-scoring defensive battle, the highlight of the night was the exceptional play of Ben Chesnut. The junior had two sacks, one resulting in a safety, scored the game winning touchdown and intercepted the pass that ultimately ended the night for the Mavs.
Shorecrest will have their hands full Friday as they travel to Monroe to take on a Bearcat team coming off a 56 – 14 win over Roosevelt and ranked 12th (3A) in the state.
|Stormray QB Rory Swanson (10) and The Protection
Shea Sullivan Photography
Shorewood
The Shorewood Stormrays were in action last Friday afternoon meeting the Lakeside Lions under a blazing hot, end-of-summer sun at Nathan Hale and had I known the bleachers at the field weren’t covered, I’d have worn my bonnet.
In all fairness and with full disclosure, I chose to attend the Shorewood game because my son is in his 2nd year as an assistant to Head Coach Rob Petschl.
This should be an exciting and somewhat emotional year for the Stormrays Coach as his son Reid Petschl is a Captain playing in his Junior year.
However, if last Friday’s game is any indication, production is not something that needs to overly concern Coach Rob. Especially on the Defensive side of the ball. Reid and fellow Senior Hunter Tibodeau recorded two sacks and nine tackles each on their way to a 41 – 30 win over Lakeside. On the Offensive side of the ball, opponents will want to keep an eye or probably all eyes on the Senior running attack of Alberto Solano, Eduardo Eulogio, Isaac Van Horn and Rory Swanson.
On Friday, the Stormrays are home against Lynnwood at 7pm.
Kings
Kings was also at home last Friday with a non-district matchup defeating Lincoln 48 – 23. This Friday, Coach Jim Shapiro and the Knight’s host East Jefferson (Port Townsend) at Woolsey Stadium and in an effort to cover more of the Friday Night action and give all of our athletes the recognition they deserve, I’ll be digging something red and white out of my closet and seeing you Friday at Woolsey Stadium.
