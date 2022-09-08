Rob Oxford: All three of our varsity football teams were victorious in their first week of play

Shorewood Coach Rob Petschl and son Reid (#11)

Shea Sullivan Photography

By Rob Oxford



We’ve wrapped up the first week of the 2022/23 high school football season and all three of our varsity teams came away victorious.



Shorecrest





Coach Brandon Christensen is back for his 13th season at Shorecrest, preparing another young team for the bright lights of Friday Night.



In an effort to improve on last year’s disappointing overall record of 3 – 7, Coach C. has enlisted the talents of first year coaches Marcus Tidwell and Des Fox, both former Shorecrest standouts, to hopefully replicate the one-loss season they enjoyed together in 2021.



The Scots got the season started at home against Meadowdale, defeating their Wesco opponent 14 – 8. A low-scoring defensive battle, the highlight of the night was the exceptional play of Ben Chesnut. The junior had two sacks, one resulting in a safety, scored the game winning touchdown and intercepted the pass that ultimately ended the night for the Mavs.



Shorecrest will have their hands full Friday as they travel to Monroe to take on a Bearcat team coming off a 56 – 14 win over Roosevelt and ranked 12th (3A) in the state.



