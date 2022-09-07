Recycle with Recology at the Shoreline Farmers Market Saturday, September 24, 2022

One day special recycling event on Sept. 24, 2022

Don't throw that in the trash, recycle it at the Shoreline Farmers Market on September 24, 2022! Bring in your small propane canisters, Brita filters and wrappers, fluorescent light bulbs, and household batteries.





Our partners at Recology will be collecting and recycling these items this particular Saturday. Make sure to pick up information on what you can recycle at home.





Visit the Shoreline Recology store, 15235 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133 , to recycle other specialty items: textiles, electronics, and Styrofoam. (Note that styrofoam and plastic bags are no longer accepted at the Transfer Station).





Have more piles of items to recycle? Plastic bags can be recycled at Town and County stores (formerly Central Market). Clean facial lotion bottles and makeup containers can be recycled at Nordstrom stores.



