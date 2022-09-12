Shorecrest boys varsity tennis vs Snohomish 9-12-2022

Monday, September 12, 2022

Shorecrest boys varsity tennis
At Snohomish H.S. 9-12-2022
Snohomish 4, Shorecrest 3

Singles
  1. Cade Strickland (Sn) def. Indigo Vining 6-0,6-0; 
  2. Sohum Vohra (Sh) def. Enzo Porletto 6-2,6-1; 
  3. Mateo Gonzales (Sn) def. Peyton Caskey 6-4, 2-6, 6-4: 
  4. Ethan Coster (Sn) def. Spencer Berry 6-4, 6-2. 
Doubles
  1. Leif Hodkinson-LJ Caldwell (Sn) def. Thomas Linville-Parker Mina 6-2, 6-0; 
  2. Jake Whitaker-Drew Bladek (Sh) def. David Doty-Brendan Cross 6-3,7-5; 
  3. Shyam Srinivasan-Aaron Chen (Sh) def.Caplin Sturlaugson-Jesse Werrstaedt 6-0, 6-2.
--Coach Rob Mann



