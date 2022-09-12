Kruckeberg annual Garden Party Sunday September 25, 2022 - silent auction is online now
Monday, September 12, 2022
Buy your tickets before Wednesday, September 21, 2022 for Kruckeberg's 12th annual Garden Party on Sunday, September 25, 2:30pm to 6:00pm at The Lodge at St. Edwards Park.
Register now for an afternoon of fun and fundraising with the Kruckeberg Botanic Garden Foundation. Join us for our biggest fundraiser of the year and be a part of our fabulous Garden community.
The online silent auction will include rare plants, garden art, and unique experiences.
Register / buy tickets / silent auction here: https://www.kruckeberg.org/garden-party-2022/
If you cannot attend in person, the option to participate in the online silent auction is available to you at no charge!
Registration for this is still required - just select an "online bidder only" ticket.
