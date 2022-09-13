Learn how to put your garden to sleep for the winter with free online Savvy Gardener class
Tuesday, September 13, 2022
|Ladd Smith, professional horticulturist
FALL and WINTER CHORES THAT MAKE SPRING GARDENING EASIER: A FREE ONLINE CLASS
Thursday, September 22, 2022 from 6:30–8:00pm.
Sponsored by North City Water District.
Held ONLINE via ZOOM*
About The Class
Our final Savvy Gardener class of the year will help you learn how you to become a more successful gardener. When you work in partnership with Mother Nature, your garden becomes more beautiful, with less effort and more enjoyment. Topics will include everything from healthy soils and good watering techniques, to Natural Yard Care.
Email Registration Required
This Savvy Gardener class is being held online using the free Zoom platform. To attend, you need a working email address, access to a computer, laptop, tablet, or smartphone, and you must register in advance. Simply provide your name and email address to community@northcitywater.org and we will send you a link to join the class a few days beforehand.
About Our Presenter:
In 1994, Ladd Smith co-founded In Harmony Sustainable Landscapes in Bothell with his business partner Mark Gile, based on their lifelong shared passion for protecting the environment. Ladd is a graduate from University of Nevada in Reno with a BS degree in Ornamental Horticulture. He has more than 25 years’ experience as a professional horticulturist, and is a sought after speaker on various organic landscaping topics.
Follow Ladd Smith / In Harmony:
Website | Blog | Facebook
*Information about using Zoom here
