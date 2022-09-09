School Board meetings September 13
Friday, September 9, 2022
- Special meeting action item:Approval of Personnel
A School Board Study Session will be held on Tuesday, September 13, at 6:05pm. The meeting will only be streamed via Zoom.
Study session topics:
- General Assembly (Legislative) Position Proposals - Review and Feedback
- Legislative Key Funding Requests
Link to join Special Board Meeting via Zoom:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81657680587?pwd=aEpIZ3hKRDhURVpTYUJ6NFY3UlluZz09
Webinar ID: 816 5768 0587
Passcode: 336305
Dial-In Phone Numbers: 1-253-215-8782 or 1-669-900-6833
Link to join Study Session via Zoom:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82660635002?pwd=R1ZPNC9xeC9HaTEzeFd0c2R0THJuQT09
Webinar ID: 826 6063 5002
Passcode: 906144
Dial-In Phone Numbers: 1-253-215-8782 or 1-669-900-6833
Agendas will be available at this link
