Mitch Entler selected as Interim Assistant Principal at Kellogg Middle School

Friday, September 9, 2022

Mitch Entler, Kellogg Middle School
Interim assistant principal
Mitch Entler has been selected to serve as an interim assistant principal at Kellogg Middle School for the 2022-23 school year, Superintendent Susana Reyes announced. 

Mitch replaces Melyssa Stone, who is now serving as an assistant principal at Shorewood High School.

Mitch will be a familiar face to many in Shoreline Schools. 

He taught English, Social Studies, and US History at Kellogg; coached several sports at Kellogg and Shorecrest High School; and completed his administrative internship at Kellogg and Shorewood High School. 

After this time with Shoreline, Mitch joined Everett High School as an assistant principal and then North Middle School as the principal.

Outside of his work day, Mitch enjoys scuba diving at sites around the globe, woodworking, hiking, attending Seahawks games, and reading. Many of Mitch’s family members attended Shoreline schools, and Mitch currently lives in Lake Forest Park with his dog, Kam.

“Along with extensive experience, Mitch brings a spirit of service to our school community and will be a wonderful addition to our leadership team,” says Superintendent Susana Reyes. “We are excited to welcome Mitch back to Kellogg!”


