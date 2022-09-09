St. Dunstan's dedicates new organ with recital September 18 featuring Aaron David Miller

Aaron David Miller, organist Join us on Sunday September 18, 2022 at St. Dunstan’s Episcopal Church in Shoreline, WA at 3pm as we celebrate the installation of our new organ with the long awaited - and twice postponed - Dedicatory Recital, presented by Aaron David Miller, a world-renowned organ recitalist and improviser. Join us on Sunday September 18, 2022 at St. Dunstan’s Episcopal Church in Shoreline, WA at 3pm as we celebrate the installation of our new organ with the long awaited - and twice postponed - Dedicatory Recital, presented by Aaron David Miller, a world-renowned organ recitalist and improviser.





A reception will follow the concert where you can meet the artist and the organ's builders.



This concert is free and open to the community. It is underwritten and co-sponsored by the Seattle Chapter of the American Guild of Organists.





Two decades ago, Saint Dunstan’s Episcopal Church began raising money to replace their church organ.





In 2019, they launched the “Imagine the Ways” capital campaign to finish raising funds for the organ and make significant other capital improvements to the church facilities.









We are delighted that the dedication concert is happening on September 18, 2022, at 3:00pm.



St. Dunstan’s Episcopal Church

722 North 145th Street Shoreline, WA 98133



For more information visit the Saint Dunstan’s Episcopal Church website’s concert page at







The sanctuary remodel by Deacon Construction was completed sooner than planned, and by late 2020 the installation of the Orloff Organ Opus 2 was complete. However, the dedication concert was delayed due to continuing pandemic restrictions.We are delighted that the dedication concert is happening on September 18, 2022, at 3:00pm.St. Dunstan’s Episcopal ChurchFor more information visit the Saint Dunstan’s Episcopal Church website’s concert page at https://www.sdchp.org/music-2/organ/ To let us know you’re coming, please RSVP on Event Brite.

Dr. Miller will play a thrilling program with repertoire spanning the centuries, will lead the audience in a rousing hymn, and will open and close his program with improvisations - including an improvised Organ Suite!