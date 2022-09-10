Scene on the Sound: New Boeing 747 flies through the wildfire smoke



Story and photo by Jan Hansen









Atlas Air, Inc., a subsidiary of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: AAWW), today announced it has taken delivery of a Boeing 747-8 freighter, which will operate on behalf of its customer Cainiao, the logistics arm of Alibaba Group, as part of a previously announced long-term agreement.

The aircraft will increase capacity on routes between China and the Americas. This aircraft is the first of four new 747-8 freighters that Atlas expects to receive from Boeing this year





This morning a beautiful, new Boeing 747 flew over Shoreline. The pattern looked like a test flight, so I assume it is one of the four that Atlas Air receives this year. The economists are using more flight metaphors these days. Soft landings and plenty of runway are good, but new takeoffs are even better.From the Atlas Air website: June 2, 2022 –