Overnight lane and ramp closures at SR 104 all week

Saturday, September 10, 2022

Sound Transit will close several lanes and ramps overnight next week as part of the ongoing Lynnwood Link extension project. 

Please plan ahead for the below:
  • Monday, Sept. 12 through the morning of Friday, Sept. 16
    • The westbound SR 104 on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close nightly from 8pm to 4:30am.
  • Tuesday, Sept. 13 through the morning of Thursday, Sept. 15
    • The two right lanes of northbound I-5 between the SR 104 ramps and 220th Street Southwest will close nightly from 10pm to 4am.
    • The two right lanes of southbound I-5 between 220th Street Southwest and 228th Street Southwest will close nightly from 10pm to 4:30am.
    • The eastbound SR 104 on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close nightly from 8pm to 4am.
    • The northbound I-5 off-ramp to 236th Street Southwest will close nightly from 9pm to 4am.
    • The southbound I-5 on-ramp from 220th Street Southwest will close nightly from 10pm to 4:30am.
  • Thursday, Sept. 15 through the morning of Friday, Sept. 16
    • The northbound I-5 on-ramp to eastbound SR 104 will close at 8pm Thursday and reopen at 4:30am Friday.


Posted by DKH at 12:23 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  