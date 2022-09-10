Overnight lane and ramp closures at SR 104 all week
Saturday, September 10, 2022
Lynnwood Link extension project.
Please plan ahead for the below:
- Monday, Sept. 12 through the morning of Friday, Sept. 16
- The westbound SR 104 on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close nightly from 8pm to 4:30am.
- Tuesday, Sept. 13 through the morning of Thursday, Sept. 15
- The two right lanes of northbound I-5 between the SR 104 ramps and 220th Street Southwest will close nightly from 10pm to 4am.
- The two right lanes of southbound I-5 between 220th Street Southwest and 228th Street Southwest will close nightly from 10pm to 4:30am.
- The eastbound SR 104 on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close nightly from 8pm to 4am.
- The northbound I-5 off-ramp to 236th Street Southwest will close nightly from 9pm to 4am.
- The southbound I-5 on-ramp from 220th Street Southwest will close nightly from 10pm to 4:30am.
- Thursday, Sept. 15 through the morning of Friday, Sept. 16
- The northbound I-5 on-ramp to eastbound SR 104 will close at 8pm Thursday and reopen at 4:30am Friday.
