Learn to Square Dance
Saturday, September 10, 2022
No experience needed, no partner required, families welcome. Wear casual comfortable clothing.
First lesson is usually free.
Try it out at a free no experience dance on Sunday, September 11 from 1:30 to 3:30pm at the Mill Creek YMCA, 13723 Puget Park Drive, Everett WA
Lessons begin this month!
- Juanita Community Club on Thursdays from 7:00pm to 9:00pm
- Tri-Way Grange in Mill Creek on Sundays from 2:30 to 4:30pm
- Tri-Way Grange in Mill Creek on Thursdays from 7:00pm to 9:00pm
- Cedar Valley Grange in Lynnwood on Tuesdays from 7:00pm to 9:00pm
- Hayloft in Lynnwood on Thursdays from 7:00pm to 9:00pm
- Totem Middle School in Marysville on Mondays from 7:00pm to 9:00pm
- Mount Vernon Senior Center on Tuesdays from 7:00pm to 9:00pm
- Community Senior Center in Monroe on Wednesdays from 6:30pm to 8:30pm
For more information contact Penny Curtis at publicitymbc@gmail.com
