Learn to Square Dance

Modern square dancing is a great way to get your steps in while laughing, learning a new skill, making new friends, and moving to music you hear on the radio today, from Lady Gaga to Justin Timberlake to Queen, Frank Sinatra, Disney, and Broadway show tunes.





No experience needed, no partner required, families welcome. Wear casual comfortable clothing.





First lesson is usually free.









Try it out at a free no experience dance on Sunday, September 11 from 1:30 to 3:30pm at the Mill Creek YMCA, 13723 Puget Park Drive, Everett WA

Lessons begin this month!



Juanita Community Club on Thursdays from 7:00pm to 9:00pm

Tri-Way Grange in Mill Creek on Sundays from 2:30 to 4:30pm

Tri-Way Grange in Mill Creek on Thursdays from 7:00pm to 9:00pm

Cedar Valley Grange in Lynnwood on Tuesdays from 7:00pm to 9:00pm

Hayloft in Lynnwood on Thursdays from 7:00pm to 9:00pm

Totem Middle School in Marysville on Mondays from 7:00pm to 9:00pm

Mount Vernon Senior Center on Tuesdays from 7:00pm to 9:00pm

Community Senior Center in Monroe on Wednesdays from 6:30pm to 8:30pm