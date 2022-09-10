Dudes and Dolls Square Dance lessons
Saturday, September 10, 2022
The Dudes and Dolls Square Dance Club will start their mainstream square dance lessons on Tuesday, October 4, 2022.
They are from 7-9pm each Tuesday evening at the Cedar Valley Grange at 20526 52nd Ave West in Lynnwood. Solos, couples and family members over 10 are invited.
Square dancing is great exercise for both the body and the mind. The instructor, also known as the caller, is Scott Coon and he has a wonderful singing voice.
Square dancing is great exercise for both the body and the mind. The instructor, also known as the caller, is Scott Coon and he has a wonderful singing voice.
We dance to all kinds of music. Experienced dancers, also known as angels, dance with our students to help them learn. It's a lot of fun!
0 comments:
Post a Comment