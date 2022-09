Lake Forest Park: Mayor's Proposed 2023-2024 Biennial Budget available online and in hard copy at City Hall

The Mayor's proposed 2023-2024 Biennial Budget for the City of Lake Forest Park is now available.

You can download it from here: https://www.cityoflfp.gov/DocumentCenter/View/10555/Mayors-Proposed-2023-2024-Biennial-Budget-PDF or find it on the city's budget page here: https://www.cityoflfp.gov/138/Budget You can also stop by City Hall in Town Center intersection of Bothell and Ballinger Way NE to pick up a copy.