Lake Forest Park: Mayor's Proposed 2023-2024 Biennial Budget available online and in hard copy at City Hall
Saturday, September 10, 2022
You can download it from here: https://www.cityoflfp.gov/DocumentCenter/View/10555/Mayors-Proposed-2023-2024-Biennial-Budget-PDF or find it on the city's budget page here: https://www.cityoflfp.gov/138/Budget
You can also stop by City Hall in Town Center intersection of Bothell and Ballinger Way NE to pick up a copy.
