Shorecrest boys varsity tennis vs Jackson 9-8-22

Saturday, September 10, 2022

Shorecrest boys varsity tennis
At Jackson HS 9-8-22
Jackson 5, Shorecrest 2

Singles
  1. David Song (J) def. Indigo Vining (SC) 6-0,6-0; 
  2. Austen Lim (J) def. Sohum Vohra (SC) 6-1, 6-2; 
  3. Peyton Caskey (SC) def. Shreyas Sundar Ganesh 6-4, 4-6, 10-6; 
  4. Spencer Berry (SC) def. Anderson Tam (J) 7-5, 6-1. 

Doubles
  1. Dylan Thong-Eugene Kim (J) def. Thomas Linville-Parker Mina (SC) 6-3, 6-3; 
  2. Will Kink-Luke Pang (J) def. Shyam Srinivasan-Aaron Chen (SC) 6-1, 6-3; 
  3. Kavi Parikh-Ashton Bergman (J) def. Ben Feinberg-Drew Bladek (SC) 5-7, 2-6



