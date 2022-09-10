Shorecrest boys varsity tennis vs Jackson 9-8-22
Saturday, September 10, 2022
At Jackson HS 9-8-22
Jackson 5, Shorecrest 2
Singles
- David Song (J) def. Indigo Vining (SC) 6-0,6-0;
- Austen Lim (J) def. Sohum Vohra (SC) 6-1, 6-2;
- Peyton Caskey (SC) def. Shreyas Sundar Ganesh 6-4, 4-6, 10-6;
- Spencer Berry (SC) def. Anderson Tam (J) 7-5, 6-1.
Doubles
- Dylan Thong-Eugene Kim (J) def. Thomas Linville-Parker Mina (SC) 6-3, 6-3;
- Will Kink-Luke Pang (J) def. Shyam Srinivasan-Aaron Chen (SC) 6-1, 6-3;
- Kavi Parikh-Ashton Bergman (J) def. Ben Feinberg-Drew Bladek (SC) 5-7, 2-6
0 comments:
Post a Comment