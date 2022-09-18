Restaurant Review: Pizza at The Local 104
Sunday, September 18, 2022
|Sue Stadler at The Local 104
Photo by Anne Stadler
Sue Stadler, LFP Elementary/Kellogg/Shorecrest graduate, enjoys a mushroom pizza at The Local 104 where she was having supper with her mother, Anne Stadler.
Anne talked with Chef Tony Vujovich, co-owner of The Local 104.
Chef Tony is truly the KING of local food!! Awesome supper at Local 104!!
He uses a method for creating the dough that he invented. It makes an incredibly delicious thin crust.
He’s really super thoughtful about sourcing locally, paying careful attention to climate change issues and practices. The place is a pleasure to eat in! And he’s an impressive guy!
The Local 104 is on Ballinger Way and 35th Ave NE, 18498 Ballinger Way NE, Lake Forest Park, WA 98155
