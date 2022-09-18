Meet candidates for Shoreline Police Chief in a virtual forum September 21

Shoreline Police Chief Candidates Virtual Public Forum

Wednesday, September 21, 2022

6:30 to 8:00pm



Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89162500334?pwd=YnVRT1ZvTEZMdDhwT1h6T2xDVW45QT09



Webinar ID: 891 6250 0334

Passcode: 293366





The forum will be moderated by Natasha Jones, the Director of Customer Service at King County.





Residents who wish to submit questions to the candidates can do so using this form or they can use the Q/A feature in Zoom during the meeting. The moderator will compile questions for the candidates based on the questions submitted.









The City of Shoreline contracts with the King County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) for police services. Although officers work for King County, they are assigned to work specifically in Shoreline and focus on building relationships with the Shoreline community. The Police Chief reports to the King County Sheriff and the Shoreline City Manager.



The two Police Chief candidates are Captain Kelly Park, who is currently the Operations/Administration Captain for the Shoreline Police Department, and Captain Heather Volpe, who is currently the Operations/Administration Captain for KCSO’s Southwest Precinct.

Both candidates have spent several years in the Shoreline Police department. Capt. Volpe was previously the Traffic Sgt. In addition to the public forum, Tarry has also assembled a panel of community members and members of the City's Leadership Team to interview the candidates and provide her with feedback. Tarry anticipates making a final decision on the new Police Chief by the end of September.





Former Shoreline Chief of Police

On January 1, 2022 then Interim King County Sheriff Patti Cole-Tindall promoted Shoreline Police Chief Shawn Ledford to the King County Sheriff’s Office Command Staff as the Interim Chief of Patrol Operations Division.





With the permanent appointment of Sheriff Cole-Tindall, Chief Ledford’s position on the Command Staff became permanent.





As a contract city with KCSO, candidates for the Shoreline Police Chief position are selected from within KCSO ranks.







If you have questions for the candidates, you can submit them online prior to the forum or you can use the Q/A feature during the forum. The King County Sheriff forwarded two potential candidates to the City Manager, who will make the final decision.

Shoreline City Manager Debbie Tarry will soon appoint a new Police Chief to lead the Shoreline Police Department. As part of the hiring process, the City will hold a virtual public forum via Zoom to allow the two finalists to introduce themselves to residents and answer questions.