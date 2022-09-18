Overnight lane and ramp closures at SR 104 all week
Sunday, September 18, 2022
Lynnwood Link extension project. Please plan ahead for the below:
Beginning, Monday, Sept 19 through the morning of Friday, Sept. 23 the ramps listed below will close from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. nightly:
- Monday, Sept. 19 through the morning of Friday, Sept. 23
- The southbound I-5 on-ramp from 44th Avenue West will close nightly from 11:59 p.m. to 4 a.m.
- Monday, Sept. 19 through the morning of Tuesday, Sept. 20
- The northbound I-5 off-ramp to eastbound SR 104 will close from 8 p.m. to 4:30 a.m.
- Tuesday, Sept. 20 through the morning of Thursday, Sept. 22
- The two right lanes of the SR 104 collector distributor to northbound I-5 will close nightly from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m.
- The westbound SR 104 and the eastbound SR 104 on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close nightly from 8 p.m. to 4:30 a.m.
- The eastbound SR 104 on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close nightly from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m.
- The northbound I-5 off-ramp to 236th Street Southwest will close nightly from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m.
- Wednesday, Sept. 23 through the morning of Friday, Sept. 23
- The two left lanes of southbound I-5 between 220th Street Southwest and 236th Street Southwest will close nightly from 12:45 a.m. and 4:30 a.m.
