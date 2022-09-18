Overnight lane and ramp closures at SR 104 all week

Sunday, September 18, 2022

Sound Transit will close several lanes and ramps overnight next week as part of the ongoing Lynnwood Link extension project. Please plan ahead for the below:

Beginning, Monday, Sept 19 through the morning of Friday, Sept. 23 the ramps listed below will close from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. nightly:
  • Monday, Sept. 19 through the morning of Friday, Sept. 23
    • The southbound I-5 on-ramp from 44th Avenue West will close nightly from 11:59 p.m. to 4 a.m.
  • Monday, Sept. 19 through the morning of Tuesday, Sept. 20
    • The northbound I-5 off-ramp to eastbound SR 104 will close from 8 p.m. to 4:30 a.m.
  • Tuesday, Sept. 20 through the morning of Thursday, Sept. 22
    • The two right lanes of the SR 104 collector distributor to northbound I-5 will close nightly from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m.
    • The westbound SR 104 and the eastbound SR 104 on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close nightly from 8 p.m. to 4:30 a.m.
    • The eastbound SR 104 on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close nightly from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m.
    • The northbound I-5 off-ramp to 236th Street Southwest will close nightly from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m.
  • Wednesday, Sept. 23 through the morning of Friday, Sept. 23
    • The two left lanes of southbound I-5 between 220th Street Southwest and 236th Street Southwest will close nightly from 12:45 a.m. and 4:30 a.m.


Posted by DKH at 4:18 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  