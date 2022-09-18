Overnight street closure on NE 155th Monday to Thursday
Sunday, September 18, 2022
Starting Monday, September 19th, Sound Transit will be performing nightly road closures of NE 155th St. from 1st Ave NE to 2nd Ave NE, next to the Shoreline Fire Dept.
The work is performed at night to minimize traffic impacts and community disruption.
What:Drivers should expect delays and use suggested detours in place.
- Full closures will occur during work hours and re-open during non- work hours.
- Residents can expect construction noise from equipment being operated.
When:
- Week #1Monday-Thursday, 9/19 – 9/22 (9:00pm – 5:00am)
- Week #2Monday-Thursday, 9/26 – 9/29 (9:00pm – 5:00am)
