Overnight street closure on NE 155th Monday to Thursday

Night closure at NE 155th Street from 1st Ave NE to 2nd Ave NE, next to Shoreline Fire Department





The work is performed at night to minimize traffic impacts and community disruption.







Full closures will occur during work hours and re-open during non- work hours.

Residents can expect construction noise from equipment being operated.

When:

Week #1Monday-Thursday, 9/19 – 9/22 (9:00pm – 5:00am)

Week #2Monday-Thursday, 9/26 – 9/29 (9:00pm – 5:00am) Where: NE 155th Street from 1st Ave NE to 3rd Ave NE



Starting Monday, September 19th, Sound Transit will be performing nightly road closures of NE 155th St. from 1st Ave NE to 2nd Ave NE, next to the Shoreline Fire Dept.