Shoreline Council meeting Monday, September 19, 2022 - public hearing on block grant funding and action on property purchases
Sunday, September 18, 2022
Link to Zoom meeting: https://zoom.us/j/95015006341
ACTION ITEMS
Public Hearing and Discussion on the 2023 Community Development Block Grant Funding and Contingency Plan and the 2023-2024 Human Services Funding Plan
Action on the Proposed Purchase of Real Property Located at N 192nd Street, Identified as King County Tax Parcel No. 728390-0532, and Authorizing the City Manager to Take the Necessary Steps to Complete the Property Purchase
Action on the Proposed Purchase of Real Property Located at 14534 10th Avenue NE, Identified as King County Tax Parcel No. 663290-0820, and Authorizing the City Manager to Take the Necessary Steps to Complete the Property Purchase
Authorize the Mayor to Negotiate a Conditional Employment Agreement with the City Manager Finalist
STUDY ITEM
Discussion of the 2022 Second Quarter Financial Report and a Preliminary View of the 2023-2024 Biennial Budget and 2023-2028 Capital Improvement Plan
