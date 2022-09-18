Shoreline Council meeting Monday, September 19, 2022 - public hearing on block grant funding and action on property purchases

Sunday, September 18, 2022

The Shoreline City Council meets Monday, September 19, 2022 at 7pm in person and on Zoom.
Link to Zoom meeting: https://zoom.us/j/95015006341

ACTION ITEMS

Public Hearing and Discussion on the 2023 Community Development Block Grant Funding and Contingency Plan and the 2023-2024 Human Services Funding Plan


Action on the Proposed Purchase of Real Property Located at N 192nd Street, Identified as King County Tax Parcel No. 728390-0532, and Authorizing the City Manager to Take the Necessary Steps to Complete the Property Purchase


Action on the Proposed Purchase of Real Property Located at 14534 10th Avenue NE, Identified as King County Tax Parcel No. 663290-0820, and Authorizing the City Manager to Take the Necessary Steps to Complete the Property Purchase


Authorize the Mayor to Negotiate a Conditional Employment Agreement with the City Manager Finalist


STUDY ITEM

Discussion of the 2022 Second Quarter Financial Report and a Preliminary View of the 2023-2024 Biennial Budget and 2023-2028 Capital Improvement Plan



Posted by DKH at 4:45 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  