LFP Garden Club meets October 11 with speaker Cleo Raulerson

Cleo Raulerson, Master Gardener On Tuesday morning, October 11, 2022 the Lake Forest Park Garden Club will be meeting in person at the Town Center in LFP Bothell Way NE and Ballinger Way NE. Upper level in The Commons at the stage.





General Meeting starts at 9:30am, brief break and the speaker starts at 10:30 and usually lasts one hour or so.



New members are accepted throughout the year. Novice and experienced welcome. Annual dues are $25 which include picnic, Christmas potluck and a soiree. There are other activities that vary from year to year. Also a great newsletter each month with lots of good info. We meet from May to Sept.



Speaker on October 11th is:



Cleo Raulerson has gardened, focusing on perennials and flowering shrubs, for more than 40 years. Her garden has over 750 varieties of flowering plants and the garden has been on the NPA (Northwest Perennial Alliance) Open Garden Tour for 7 years.





Cleo is Co-president of the Bellevue Botanical Garden Society Board of Directors and is a King County Master Gardener.





Perennials for Year-Round Color – Cleo Raulerson





Each month of the year is discussed in this talk and highlights a ‘tried and true,’ ‘new or unusual’ or ‘self-seeders or creepers’ perennial that provides color for the month. Other more colorful perennials are noted which bloom well in our climate in the spring and summer months.



First two times you visit are free then we ask that you join our club.







