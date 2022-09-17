Bring out your inner artist or dust off old skills with classes from ShoreLake Arts

Would you like to try something new, dust off those old art supplies, or just meet super cool people? Classes with ShoreLake Arts are the perfect opportunity to do that!





Beginner-Intermediate Drawing

with Jessica Jorgensen

Wednesdays, October 12 - November 16, 2022

(6 sessions)

6:30 PM - 8:30 PM

Ages: Adults (16+)

In person at the Shoreline Center



Drawing unlocks the foundations of all visual arts and, best of all, anyone can learn how to do it!





In this class, Artist Jessica Jorgensen will use a series of exercises and longer projects to guide students through explorations of lines, shapes, form, textures, and tones.





You will have the opportunity to get acquainted with materials, develop toolboxes of basic techniques, and learn the principles of composition.





Students will meet each week to learn and practice new techniques, ask questions, share work, and get feedback in real time. No experience required.





Acrylic Still-Lifes

with Valencia Carroll

Thursdays, October 13 - November 17, 2022

(6 sessions)

6:30 PM - 9:00 PM

Ages: Adults (16+)

In person at the Shoreline Center



Acrylics are a wonderfully versatile medium that allow for boundless experimentation.





In this 6-week class, artist Valencia Carroll will use still life studies to help students learn the basics of handling acrylic paints and brushes while exploring a variety of techniques such as glazing, impasto, masking, and more.





This 6-week course is designed for beginners and those who have minimal experience in painting with acrylics and want to learn more.





Watercolor Holiday Greeting Cards

with Stacey Almgren

Tuesdays, November 29 & December 6, 2022

(2 sessions)

6:30 PM - 9:00 PM

Ages: Adults (16+)

In person at the Shoreline Center



Create your own one-of-a-kind holiday greeting cards using watercolors!





Professional artist Stacey Almgren will show you the basics of painting with watercolors and guide you through creating a whole lineup of festive designs that you can use to send holiday greetings to family, friends, coworkers, and clients!









Find more information and register at



Questions? Email ShoreLake Arts at



is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to cultivate creativity and inspire our community through the arts. Established in 1989.





This relaxed and fun 2-session workshop is perfect for beginners and experienced painters.at shorelakearts.org/workshops-classes Questions? Email ShoreLake Arts at artsed@shorelakearts.org ShoreLake Arts is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to cultivate creativity and inspire our community through the arts. Established in 1989.



