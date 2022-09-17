Artist Sue Coccia Edmonds Art Studio Tour Saturday and Sunday, September 17-18, 2022 10am to 5pm Edmonds Art Studio Tour Saturday and Sunday, September 17-18, 2022 10am to 5pm





The free, self-guided Edmonds Art Studio Tour is offered once a year as an opportunity to visit the private studios of local artists in the Edmonds area.





It is held on the third weekend in September and is run by an all-volunteer committee of local artists. This fun community event offers an opportunity to purchase handmade work, see new art being created, or just visit and ask questions of the artists.









NOTE: Masks may be required in accordance with the current state mandate.











