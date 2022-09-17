Edmonds Art Studio Tour Saturday and Sunday
Saturday, September 17, 2022
The free, self-guided Edmonds Art Studio Tour is offered once a year as an opportunity to visit the private studios of local artists in the Edmonds area.
It is held on the third weekend in September and is run by an all-volunteer committee of local artists. This fun community event offers an opportunity to purchase handmade work, see new art being created, or just visit and ask questions of the artists.
41 artists are participating in this year's event. The website has full information, including a map of the studio locations and previews of the participating artists.
NOTE: Masks may be required in accordance with the current state mandate.
