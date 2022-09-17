Rain clouds and blue sky at the end of the day Friday

Saturday, September 17, 2022

 
Photo by Lee Lageschulte

The black clouds were pretty dramatic at the end of the day Friday but they didn't end up dropping any rain on us.

The blue sky and white clouds are the real story. It has been a very long time since we have seen anything but a solid sand-colored backdrop of particulates from wildfire smoke.

The fires are still burning and there's a possibility of smoke from Oregon but right now it's lovely to see the sky.

--Diane Hettrick



Posted by DKH at 4:38 AM
