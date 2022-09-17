Rain clouds and blue sky at the end of the day Friday

Photo by Lee Lageschulte



The black clouds were pretty dramatic at the end of the day Friday but they didn't end up dropping any rain on us.





The blue sky and white clouds are the real story. It has been a very long time since we have seen anything but a solid sand-colored backdrop of particulates from wildfire smoke.





The fires are still burning and there's a possibility of smoke from Oregon but right now it's lovely to see the sky.





--Diane Hettrick











