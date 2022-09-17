Scene on the Sound: The Liberty Passion

M/V Liberty Passion Christening Ceremony

March 3, 2017 12:00am

RO/RO VESSEL UNDER U.S.-FLAG





The M/V Liberty Passion was welcomed to the United States at the ceremony by The Honorable Elaine L. Chao, the U.S. Secretary of Transportation, Lieutenant General Steven R. Lyons, USA, Deputy Commander, U.S. Transportation Command, and Maritime Administration Executive Director, Joel Szabat. Major General Kurt Ryan, USA, Commander, Surface Deployment and Distribution Command along with many other local and regional representatives and key customers also attended.





The vessel was designed to transport commercial vehicles, rolling stock and project cargo, as well as military wheeled and containerized equipment such as M-ATVs, HUMVEEs, MRAPs, armored personnel carriers, tanks, helicopters and unit equipment.





When used to carry commercial cargoes, the vessel is capable of carrying up to approximately 6,500 cars on 12 decks and has a total deck area of approximately 580,000 square feet.





The vessel is enrolled in the 60-vessel U.S. Maritime Security Program, a vital U.S. Government program that helps ensure that privately owned U.S.-flag vessels with high military utility are available at all times to support U.S. armed forces overseas.





Since 2009, MSP carriers have moved over 90 percent of the cargo needed to support U.S. military operations and rebuilding programs in Iraq and Afghanistan.