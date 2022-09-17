Join a neighborhood clean-up on September 24, 2022
Saturday, September 17, 2022
We Heart Seattle and Camp United We Stand are meeting at Shoreline Free Methodist Church, 510 NE 175th St., Shoreline 98155 and walking down the hill to the area, right past the I-5 exit ramp.
Camp United We Stand is a legally sanctioned homeless encampment. CUWS is a 501(c) 3 non-profit and is also registered with the State of Washington Department of Revenue as a non-profit.
We have a permit from the City of Shoreline and at this time are being hosted by Shoreline Free Methodist Church at 510 NE 175th St, Shoreline 98155.
We Heart Seattle, is an action-based, boots on the ground movement that organizes trash cleanups in public spaces and offers resources to those in need. They have cleared over 657,000 pounds of trash from parks and spaces. WeHeart has helped at least 128 people off the streets.
SATURDAY - SEPTEMBER 24TH - 10 a. m. - 2 p. m.
SHORELINE FREE METHODIST CHURCH
510 NE 175TH ST SHORELINE 98155
The unsheltered have no place to go. We ask that you come join us in cleaning up our Shoreline neighborhood.
