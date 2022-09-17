Reminder: Open House at Shoreline Fire Saturday September 17, 2022 11am - 2pm

Saturday, September 17, 2022

Reminder that the annual Shoreline Fire Open House is Saturday at the station headquarters at N 175th and Aurora.

There will be fire hoses, firefighters climbing the training town, smashed cars to cut open and lots of things to entertain and educate the whole family.

The Shoreline ACS team will be there with their communications van, ready to demonstration how they will keep Shoreline connected in the event of a major power failure and communications breakdown.

And there will be hot dogs!

Park at Shorewood High School, down the block.



