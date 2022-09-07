Meet and Greet Thursday for Shoreline City Manager candidates

Wednesday, September 7, 2022

Shoreline City Hall
Photo by Steven H. Robinson
Meet the candidates for Shoreline City Manager at an open house on Thursday September 8 at 5:30pm

As part of the City Manager selection process, the City Council will host a City Manager Candidate Meet and Greet Open House for the public to meet the candidates for City Manager, ask them questions, and provide Councilmembers with feedback.

The Open House will take place Thursday, September 8, 2022 from 5:30 to 7:00pm in the City Hall Lobby. City Hall is located at 17500 Midvale Avenue N, Shoreline, WA 98133.

Candidate interviews with the City Council will take place the following day on Friday, September 9. All candidate interviews will be conducted in executive session under the authority of RCW 42.30.110(1)(g). The City Council anticipates making an appointment decision at a future City Council Meeting.

Candidates are:
  • Bristol Ellington, Deputy City Manager/Chief Operating Officer, City of Henderson, NV
  • Carolyn Hope, Interim City Manager/Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services Director, City of Burien, WA
  • Scott MacColl, Interim City Manager, City of Sammamish, WA

Current City Manager Debbie Tarry will retire effective November 2, 2022. See previous article.



Posted by DKH at 2:39 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  