Meet and Greet Thursday for Shoreline City Manager candidates
Wednesday, September 7, 2022
|Shoreline City Hall
Photo by Steven H. Robinson
As part of the City Manager selection process, the City Council will host a City Manager Candidate Meet and Greet Open House for the public to meet the candidates for City Manager, ask them questions, and provide Councilmembers with feedback.
The Open House will take place Thursday, September 8, 2022 from 5:30 to 7:00pm in the City Hall Lobby. City Hall is located at 17500 Midvale Avenue N, Shoreline, WA 98133.
Candidate interviews with the City Council will take place the following day on Friday, September 9. All candidate interviews will be conducted in executive session under the authority of RCW 42.30.110(1)(g). The City Council anticipates making an appointment decision at a future City Council Meeting.
Candidates are:
- Bristol Ellington, Deputy City Manager/Chief Operating Officer, City of Henderson, NV
- Carolyn Hope, Interim City Manager/Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services Director, City of Burien, WA
- Scott MacColl, Interim City Manager, City of Sammamish, WA
Current City Manager Debbie Tarry will retire effective November 2, 2022. See previous article.
