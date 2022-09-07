Shoreline council regular meeting Monday 9-12-22



Please be advised that the Shoreline City Council Regular Meeting on Monday, September 12, 2022 will be held in the Council Chamber using a hybrid format where both in-person and online attendance is allowed. You may attend the meeting in person, join via Zoom webinar, or listen to the meeting over the telephone.





Council is providing opportunities for public comment in person, remotely, or by submitting written comment. In person public commenters must sign up in person prior to the start of Agenda Item 6, and remote public commenters must sign-up online by 6:30pm the night of the meeting.

Note: In person public commenters sign up in person the night of the meeting Please see information listed below to access the meeting remotely:

Attend the Meeting via Zoom Webinar: https://zoom.us/j/95015006341

Call into the Live Meeting: 253-215-8782 - Webinar ID: 950 1500 6341

Watch Online Live Streaming Video of the Meeting Agenda Highlights:

Approval of Expenses and Payroll as of September 12, 2022 in the Amount of $11,784,588.82 (Administrative Services)

Adoption of Ordinance No. 969 - Amending Chapter 20.50 of the Shoreline Municipal Code to Add Regulations for Outdoor Seating and Repealing Interim Ordinance No. 965 (Planning and Community Development)

Adoption of Resolution No. 493 – Establishing a Fee for Outdoor Seating Permits (Planning & Community Development)

Approving the Multi-Family Tax Exemption Contract with ASO Investments, LLC for the Pinnacle One Project Located at 1719 N 185th Street (Recreation, Cultural and Community Services)

Approving the Multi-family Tax Exemption Contract with Home for Life, LLC for the Pinnacle Two Project Located at 2152 N 185th Street (Recreation, Cultural and Community Services)

Action on Ordinance No. 968 – Amending Chapters 20.30, 20.40, and 20.50 of the Shoreline Municipal Code to Modify Regulations for Development Within the MUR-70’ Zoning District (Planning and Community Development)

Discussion of the Final Draft Transportation Element (Public Works)

EXECUTIVE SESSION: Litigation – RCW 42.30.110(1)(i)



