LFP council to hold public hearing on development regs for emergency shelters and housing
Wednesday, September 7, 2022
|Lake Forest Park City Council
- LFP council work session Thursday, September 8, 2022 - 6:00pm
- LFP council regular meeting Thursday, September 8, 2022 - 7:00pm
Locations for both meetings:
- In Person 17425 Ballinger Way NE Lake Forest Park, WA 98155
- On Zoom: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89896180737
- Call into Webinar: 253-215-8782 | Webinar ID: 898 9618 0737
- Meetings are shown on the city’s website and
- on Comcast channel 21 for subscribers within the Lake Forest Park city limits.
For up-to-date information on agendas, visit the City’s website at www.cityoflfp.com
WORK SESSION COUNCIL DISCUSSION TOPICS
WORK SESSION COUNCIL DISCUSSION TOPICS
Public Comment is not taken during the Work Session.
CITY COUNCIL REGULAR MEETING
Instructions for submitting comments
PUBLIC HEARINGS
Public Hearing on Ordinance 1248 - Renewing interim development regulations as authorized by the Growth Management Act relating to indoor emergency shelters and housing, transitional housing, and permanent supportive housing.
- Adoption of 2018 International Building Code and Other Construction related codes
- Proposed Building Permit Fees
- Agenda Packet
CITY COUNCIL REGULAR MEETING
Instructions for submitting comments
PUBLIC HEARINGS
Public Hearing on Ordinance 1248 - Renewing interim development regulations as authorized by the Growth Management Act relating to indoor emergency shelters and housing, transitional housing, and permanent supportive housing.
- Staff presentation
- Questions from Council
- Open the public hearing for comments (3 minutes per speaker)
- Staff address questions that may have been presented during public comments and from Council.
AGENDA
- Ordinance 1248 renewing interim development regulations relating to Emergency Shelters and Housing, Transitional Housing, and Permanent Supportive Housing
- Mayor's Proposed 2022-2024 Biennial
- ORDINANCES AND RESOLUTIONS FOR ACTION
- Resolution 1854 - Authorizing the Mayor to execute the Distributors Washington Settlement
- Participation Form related to the nationwide opioid litigation
- Resolution 1855 - Authorizing the Mayor to execute the Allocation Agreement related to the allocation and use of opioid litigation settlement proceeds between the State and eligible cities and counties
- Resolution 1856 - Authorizing the Mayor to Sign the Amendment to the Conservation Futures Interlocal Cooperation Agreement Between King County and the City of Lake Forest Park for Open Space Acquisition Projects
- Full agenda
0 comments:
Post a Comment