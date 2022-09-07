LFP council to hold public hearing on development regs for emergency shelters and housing

Wednesday, September 7, 2022

Lake Forest Park City Council

  • LFP council work session Thursday, September 8, 2022 - 6:00pm
  • LFP council regular meeting Thursday, September 8, 2022 - 7:00pm

Locations for both meetings:
  • In Person 17425 Ballinger Way NE Lake Forest Park, WA 98155
  • On Zoom: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89896180737 
  • Call into Webinar: 253-215-8782 | Webinar ID: 898 9618 0737
  • Meetings are shown on the city’s website and 
  • on Comcast channel 21 for subscribers within the Lake Forest Park city limits.
For up-to-date information on agendas, visit the City’s website at www.cityoflfp.com

WORK SESSION COUNCIL DISCUSSION TOPICS
Public Comment is not taken during the Work Session.
  • Adoption of 2018 International Building Code and Other Construction related codes
  • Proposed Building Permit Fees
  • Agenda Packet

CITY COUNCIL REGULAR MEETING
Instructions for submitting comments

PUBLIC HEARINGS

Public Hearing on Ordinance 1248 - Renewing interim development regulations as authorized by the Growth Management Act relating to indoor emergency shelters and housing, transitional housing, and permanent supportive housing.
  • Staff presentation
  • Questions from Council
  • Open the public hearing for comments (3 minutes per speaker)
  • Staff address questions that may have been presented during public comments and from Council.
AGENDA
  • Ordinance 1248 renewing interim development regulations relating to Emergency Shelters and Housing, Transitional Housing, and Permanent Supportive Housing
  • Mayor's Proposed 2022-2024 Biennial
  • ORDINANCES AND RESOLUTIONS FOR ACTION
    • Resolution 1854 - Authorizing the Mayor to execute the Distributors Washington Settlement
    • Participation Form related to the nationwide opioid litigation
    • Resolution 1855 - Authorizing the Mayor to execute the Allocation Agreement related to the allocation and use of opioid litigation settlement proceeds between the State and eligible cities and counties
    • Resolution 1856 - Authorizing the Mayor to Sign the Amendment to the Conservation Futures Interlocal Cooperation Agreement Between King County and the City of Lake Forest Park for Open Space Acquisition Projects 
  • Full agenda


