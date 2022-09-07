Shorewood Select Boys Basketball Tryouts - Week of September 12th
Wednesday, September 7, 2022
Tryouts are the week of September 12th for our 4th through 8th grade teams. New and returning players are welcome! Tryouts are no commitment, and you can ask questions of the volunteer board members and see if the program is a good fit for your family.
Practices are held locally while games and tournaments are around the Puget Sound area.
In 2022, all of our teams qualified for the Washington State tournament! Contact the Shorewood Select Hoops board with any questions at thunderbirdselecthoops@gmail.com
- Tryout registration link: https://www.thunderbirdselecthoops.org/page/show/4708041-tryouts
- Link to PDF flyer: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1EGBZ-ENeZJ-2H5TyyxaInjI_sl1CYyo9/view?usp=sharing
