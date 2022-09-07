Shorewood Select Boys Basketball Tryouts - Week of September 12th

Tryout registration is open for the 2022-23 Shorewood Select boys feeder basketball teams! This is a boys basketball development program which feeds into our Shorewood High School basketball teams.





Tryouts are the week of September 12th for our 4th through 8th grade teams. New and returning players are welcome! Tryouts are no commitment, and you can ask questions of the volunteer board members and see if the program is a good fit for your family.





Practices are held locally while games and tournaments are around the Puget Sound area.



