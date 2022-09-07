Shorewood Select Boys Basketball Tryouts - Week of September 12th

Wednesday, September 7, 2022

Tryout registration is open for the 2022-23 Shorewood Select boys feeder basketball teams! This is a boys basketball development program which feeds into our Shorewood High School basketball teams. 

Tryouts are the week of September 12th for our 4th through 8th grade teams. New and returning players are welcome! Tryouts are no commitment, and you can ask questions of the volunteer board members and see if the program is a good fit for your family. 

Practices are held locally while games and tournaments are around the Puget Sound area. 

In 2022, all of our teams qualified for the Washington State tournament! Contact the Shorewood Select Hoops board with any questions at thunderbirdselecthoops@gmail.com




Posted by DKH at 3:28 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  