Shoreline City Manager Debbie Tarry announces retirement

Shoreline City Manager announces retirement

Tarry, who has served as City Manager since 2014, will retire on November 2, 2022.





She was appointed Shoreline City Manager in January of 2014 after serving as Shoreline’s Interim City Manager for the previous three months.









“Over half of my career has been in Shoreline and it has been an honor and a privilege to serve the City for over 22 years, the last nine as City Manager,” stated Tarry. “I would like to thank this and past City Councils for entrusting me with the opportunity and the obligation of helping to lead this wonderful City. "I would also like to express my appreciation to the residents of Shoreline for their participation and support in so many City endeavors and projects. Finally, I would like to thank all the employees of the City. One of the true joys of serving the City of Shoreline has been working with such a great staff.”

The City Council will work with an executive search firm to conduct a nationwide search for the next city manager. The goal will be to have a new city manager selected before Tarry retires in November to ensure there is a smooth transition in administration.



“Debbie leaves a legacy at the City of Shoreline that we can all be proud of,” stated Shoreline Mayor Keith Scully. “Under her steady leadership the City has weathered a pandemic and accomplished a great deal, the impacts of which will be felt for decades to come. We have been fortunate to have Debbie with the City for so long. It has been a great pleasure working with her and I congratulate her on her retirement.”

Before coming to Shoreline, Tarry worked for 18 years with other governmental agencies including as the Finance Director for the City of Mill Creek and the Administrative Services Director for LINK Transit. She has a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Business Administration from Pacific Lutheran University. Tarry has been a Shoreline resident for the past eight years but will be moving to Tacoma to be closer to family.







Tarry leaves a long legacy of exceptional leadership after serving the City in various capacities since 2000.