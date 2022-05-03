Notes from Shoreline council meeting May 2, 2022

Tuesday, May 3, 2022

Pam Cross, reporter
Shoreline City Council Meeting
May 2, 2022

Notes by Pam Cross

The remote meeting was called to order at 7:00pm by Mayor Scully.

Councilmember Roberts was excused for personal reasons.

Proclamations

I, Keith Scully, Mayor of the City of Shoreline, on behalf of the Shoreline City Council, hereby proclaim:

  • The month of May 2022 as NATIONAL BIKE MONTH in the City of Shoreline and encourage all people to celebrate the month of May by bicycling for recreation and transportation;
  • The month of May 2022, as MENTAL HEALTH AWARENESS MONTH in the City of Shoreline;
  • The week of May 8 to May 14 is AFFORDABLE HOUSING WEEK in the City of Shoreline.

Approval of the Agenda
The agenda was approved by unanimous consent.

Report of the City Manager, Debbie Tarry
Presented by Ms. Tarry

COVID UPDATE


You can still find this information at covidvaccinewa.org

SHORELINE WALKS - Richmond Beach


SURVEY DEADLINE May 8


PRCS/Tree Board YOUTH MEMBERS
Applications due May 6 by 5pm


Public Reminders

May 5 Meetings


Council Reports
NONE

Public Comment

Each speaker allowed 3 minutes.
There were no written comments at the time this report was prepared.

The Oaks Enhanced Shelter Updates
Jackie Kurle, Shoreline

Fircrest Master Development Plan
Janet Way, Shoreline
Maralyn Chase, Shoreline

Affordable Housing in Shoreline
Heidi Shepherd, Shoreline (NUHSA Board Member)
Michelle Eastman, Shoreline (NUHSA member)

7-story Apartment planned for Linden Ave N loss of trees
Derek Blackwell, Shoreline

Approval of the Consent Calendar
The Consent Calendar was approved unanimously.

Meeting Adjourned



Posted by DKH at 11:56 PM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  