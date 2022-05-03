Notes from Shoreline council meeting May 2, 2022
Tuesday, May 3, 2022
Notes by Pam Cross
The remote meeting was called to order at 7:00pm by Mayor Scully.
Councilmember Roberts was excused for personal reasons.
Proclamations
I, Keith Scully, Mayor of the City of Shoreline, on behalf of the Shoreline City Council, hereby proclaim:
Approval of the Agenda
The agenda was approved by unanimous consent.
Report of the City Manager, Debbie Tarry
Presented by Ms. Tarry
COVID UPDATE
You can still find this information at covidvaccinewa.org
SHORELINE WALKS - Richmond Beach
SURVEY DEADLINE May 8
Council Reports
NONE
Public Comment
Each speaker allowed 3 minutes.
There were no written comments at the time this report was prepared.
The Oaks Enhanced Shelter Updates
Jackie Kurle, Shoreline
Fircrest Master Development Plan
Janet Way, Shoreline
Maralyn Chase, Shoreline
Affordable Housing in Shoreline
Heidi Shepherd, Shoreline (NUHSA Board Member)
Michelle Eastman, Shoreline (NUHSA member)
7-story Apartment planned for Linden Ave N loss of trees
Derek Blackwell, Shoreline
Approval of the Consent Calendar
The Consent Calendar was approved unanimously.
Meeting Adjourned
