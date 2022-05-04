Shorewood DECA students compete in Atlanta
Wednesday, May 4, 2022
|Shorewood student Isa Pintea
made the DECA finals.
Photo courtesy Shoreline Schools
DECA Advisor Damon Oliveto reported, "We had one student make the finals: Isa Pintea (my first freshman to qualify for Internationals) in the Sports and Entertainment Operations Research Event, where she wrote a 20-page business proposal along with a 15-minute presentation pitch."
DECA (known as Delta Epsilon Chi 60 years ago) prepares emerging leaders and entrepreneurs for careers in marketing, finance, hospitality and management in high schools and colleges around the globe.
DECA Inc. is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit student organization with more than 220,000 members in all 50 United States, the District of Columbia, Canada, China, Germany, Guam, Mexico, Puerto Rico and Spain.
