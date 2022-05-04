Shorewood DECA students compete in Atlanta

Fourteen Shorewood High School students recently joined 17,000 others from around the world at the DECA International Career Development Conference in Atlanta competing in a variety of marketing and business events.

DECA (known as Delta Epsilon Chi 60 years ago) prepares emerging leaders and entrepreneurs for careers in marketing, finance, hospitality and management in high schools and colleges around the globe.





DECA Inc. is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit student organization with more than 220,000 members in all 50 United States, the District of Columbia, Canada, China, Germany, Guam, Mexico, Puerto Rico and Spain.