Shorewood DECA students compete in Atlanta

Wednesday, May 4, 2022

Shorewood student Isa Pintea
made the DECA finals.
Photo courtesy Shoreline Schools
Fourteen Shorewood High School students recently joined 17,000 others from around the world at the DECA International Career Development Conference in Atlanta competing in a variety of marketing and business events.

DECA Advisor Damon Oliveto reported, "We had one student make the finals: Isa Pintea (my first freshman to qualify for Internationals) in the Sports and Entertainment Operations Research Event, where she wrote a 20-page business proposal along with a 15-minute presentation pitch."

DECA (known as Delta Epsilon Chi 60 years ago) prepares emerging leaders and entrepreneurs for careers in marketing, finance, hospitality and management in high schools and colleges around the globe.

DECA Inc. is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit student organization with more than 220,000 members in all 50 United States, the District of Columbia, Canada, China, Germany, Guam, Mexico, Puerto Rico and Spain.



