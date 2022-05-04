Shorecrest DECA team brings home a first place finish from Atlanta
Wednesday, May 4, 2022
|Matthew Gardiner, Andrew Miner
bring home 1st place finish
Photo courtesy Shoreline Schools
Thirteen students from the high school qualified for the event in Atlanta, with the team of Andrew Miner and Matthew Gardiner bringing home a first place finish.
There were over 17,000 students at the conference, with 200 top teams in Andrew and Matthew's category of Business Law and Ethics.
Says DECA Advisor Dianna Carlson Gonzalez, "These two gentlemen teamed up their Freshman year for DECA and set a goal then to bring home what we call Deca “glass” (the trophy)—and that is exactly what they did."
In an even more special turn of events, Andrew’s mom Aimee Miner, who is the principal at LFP Elementary, was our second chaperone and got to see her son’s name called on that huge stage.
DECA (known as Delta Epsilon Chi 60 years ago) prepares emerging leaders and entrepreneurs for careers in marketing, finance, hospitality and management in high schools and colleges around the globe.
DECA Inc. is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit student organization with more than 220,000 members in all 50 United States, the District of Columbia, Canada, China, Germany, Guam, Mexico, Puerto Rico and Spain.
