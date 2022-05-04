Shorecrest DECA team brings home a first place finish from Atlanta

Matthew Gardiner, Andrew Miner

bring home 1st place finish

Photo courtesy Shoreline Schools Shorecrest's DECA team returned from the International Career Development Conference with "the glass." Shorecrest's DECA team returned from the International Career Development Conference with "the glass."





Thirteen students from the high school qualified for the event in Atlanta, with the team of Andrew Miner and Matthew Gardiner bringing home a first place finish.





There were over 17,000 students at the conference, with 200 top teams in Andrew and Matthew's category of Business Law and Ethics.



Says DECA Advisor Dianna Carlson Gonzalez, "These two gentlemen teamed up their Freshman year for DECA and set a goal then to bring home what we call Deca “glass” (the trophy)—and that is exactly what they did."



