LFP City Council Budget and Finance Committee meeting Monday to hear department presentations and offer opportunities for public comments

Monday, September 12, 2022

The LFP City Council Budget and Finance Committee will meet Monday, September 12, 2022 at 6pm to hear presentations from departments about budget requests.

The committee is providing opportunities for public comment by joining the meeting webinar (via computer or phone) or in person to provide oral public comment.

Agenda and comment information here

2022-2024 Biennial Budget Department Presentations:
  • Police Department
  • Municipal Court
  • Municipal Services
  • Executive/City Council
  • Community Partner Funding
The second session will be held on Thursday, September 15, 2022 at 6pm.

Departmental presentations at this session will include:
  • Public Works
  • Building
  • Planning
  • Finance/Information Technology



Posted by DKH at 2:28 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  