LFP City Council Budget and Finance Committee meeting Monday to hear department presentations and offer opportunities for public comments
Monday, September 12, 2022
The committee is providing opportunities for public comment by joining the meeting webinar (via computer or phone) or in person to provide oral public comment.
Agenda and comment information here
2022-2024 Biennial Budget Department Presentations:
2022-2024 Biennial Budget Department Presentations:
- Police Department
- Municipal Court
- Municipal Services
- Executive/City Council
- Community Partner Funding
Departmental presentations at this session will include:
- Public Works
- Building
- Planning
- Finance/Information Technology
0 comments:
Post a Comment