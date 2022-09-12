Register by September 16 for Polaris Dinner to support North Helpline

$80 per person or $500 for a table of 8.

Menu selection done when purchasing tickets.

McMenamins Tavern on the Square

18607 Bothell Way NE, Bothell, WA 98011

Friday, September 23rd

6:00pm Cocktail Hour

7:00pm Dinner and Speakers

After three long years of no in-person events for North Helpline, we are thrilled to gather again. Join us in celebration of all that we have accomplished together, and explore the work that yet lies ahead.Together we can ensure North Helpline will continue to be a place where neighbors can turn for support in having food on their family's table and a roof overhead.We invite you to join us. Enjoy an evening filled with friends, food, and fire pits all while supporting North Helpline.