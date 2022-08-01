Volunteer opportunities at North Helpline

Monday, August 1, 2022

Volunteers at North Helpline
North Helpline is a big and busy charity serving the Lake City, Bitter Lake, and general north Seattle community.

They have food banks in Lake City and Bitter Lake. They help people stay housed, clothed, and fed. They have client services staff who help clients access other available services like reduced fare Orca cards.

They have an immediate need for volunteers and have a lot of opportunities.

Volunteer Openings

There are lots of opportunities to get to know your neighbors this summer and give back through volunteering!

We welcome volunteers of High School age and above. 

Greeter, Check-in and Registration
Bitter Lake* and Lake City
  • Wednesdays: 8:45-11:15am, 11:15am-2:00pm
  • Thursdays: 3:45-7:00pm
  • Saturdays: 8:45-11:15am,11:15am-2:00pm
  • *Only Saturdays needed at BL

*NEW* Videographer and Photographer

Help us showcase our work in a new way!

Home Delivery Driving
  • Thursdays, 2:00-5:00pm
Home Delivery Packing
  • Tuesday and Thursdays, 9:30-1:30pm

*Volunteers joining us onsite will need to show us their proof of COVID-19 Vaccination status.*




