Volunteer opportunities at North Helpline

Volunteers at North Helpline

North Helpline is a big and busy charity serving the Lake City, Bitter Lake, and general north Seattle community.





They have food banks in Lake City and Bitter Lake. They help people stay housed, clothed, and fed. They have client services staff who help clients access other available services like reduced fare Orca cards.





They have an immediate need for volunteers and have a lot of opportunities.





Volunteer Openings

There are lots of opportunities to get to know your neighbors this summer and give back through volunteering!

We welcome volunteers of High School age and above.

Greeter, Check-in and Registration Bitter Lake* and Lake City Wednesdays: 8:45-11:15am, 11:15am-2:00pm

Thursdays: 3:45-7:00pm

Saturdays: 8:45-11:15am,11:15am-2:00pm

*Only Saturdays needed at BL email esther@northhelpline.org

*NEW* Videographer and Photographer

Help us showcase our work in a new way! email brandon@northhelpline.org

Home Delivery Driving Thursdays, 2:00-5:00pm Home Delivery Packing Tuesday and Thursdays, 9:30-1:30pm email volunteers@northhelpline.org

*Volunteers joining us onsite will need to show us their proof of COVID-19 Vaccination status.*

Volunteer Application here











