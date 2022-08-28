Friends of the Shoreline Library book sale planned for September 25-26, 2022

Sunday, August 28, 2022

 

The Friends of the Shoreline Library want you to know that they have been saving up and expect a very large number of books at their sale on Sunday and Monday - September 25-26, 2022.

If you join the FOSL - $10 membership fee - you can shop the members' pre-sale on Friday, September 23, 2022 from 5-7pm.

No sale on Saturday.

Sunday the aale runs from 11am - 6pm. 

Monday is the Bag Sale - $5 and you can fill a bag with books. This is where you buy all the books you're not sure of, and all the books that everyone else overlooked. Treasures are to be found!

The sale is held at the Shoreline Library 345 5th Ave NE,  Shoreline WA 98155.



Posted by DKH at 11:30 PM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  