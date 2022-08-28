Friends of the Shoreline Library book sale planned for September 25-26, 2022

The Friends of the Shoreline Library want you to know that they have been saving up and expect a very large number of books at their sale on Sunday and Monday - September 25-26, 2022.





If you join the FOSL - $10 membership fee - you can shop the members' pre-sale on Friday, September 23, 2022 from 5-7pm.





No sale on Saturday.





Sunday the aale runs from 11am - 6pm.





Monday is the Bag Sale - $5 and you can fill a bag with books. This is where you buy all the books you're not sure of, and all the books that everyone else overlooked. Treasures are to be found!





The sale is held at the Shoreline Library 345 5th Ave NE, Shoreline WA 98155.











