Weather: Heat Advisory issued for noon on Wednesday through midnight on Thursday

Tuesday, August 23, 2022

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for our area, effective noon on Wednesday through midnight on Thursday.

For the Shoreline area they predict a sunny day Wednesday with a high of 83° dropping to 63° at night. 

Then on Thursday, sunny with a high of 87°, dropping to 63° at night. Friday mostly sunny with a high of 78°.

Remember to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, keep out of the sun as much as possible, and to check up on relatives and neighbors.

Those without access to air-conditioning are encouraged to utilize available air-conditioned public spaces, such as libraries and shopping centers, if needed. 

For further details from the National Weather Service, click here.


Posted by DKH at 11:55 PM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  