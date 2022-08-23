Weather: Heat Advisory issued for noon on Wednesday through midnight on Thursday

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for our area, effective noon on Wednesday through midnight on Thursday.





For the Shoreline area they predict a sunny day Wednesday with a high of 83° dropping to 63° at night.





Then on Thursday, sunny with a high of 87°, dropping to 63° at night. Friday mostly sunny with a high of 78°.





Remember to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, keep out of the sun as much as possible, and to check up on relatives and neighbors.





Those without access to air-conditioning are encouraged to utilize available air-conditioned public spaces, such as libraries and shopping centers, if needed.



