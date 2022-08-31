Lake Forest Park Garden Club to hear from Trevor Cameron at their September 13, 2022 meeting

Nurseryman Trevor Cameron The Lake Forest Park Garden Club will be meeting in person at the LFP Town Center upper level, stage area on Tuesday September 13, 2022. 9:30am general meeting and then from 10 to 10:30 coffee and treats. The Lake Forest Park Garden Club will be meeting in person at the LFP Town Center upper level, stage area on Tuesday September 13, 2022. 9:30am general meeting and then from 10 to 10:30 coffee and treats.





At 10:30am our speaker will be Trevor Cameron CPH. General Manager at Sunnyside Nursery. As a very experienced nurseryman he will be speaking on "Sedums and Succulents"

Sedums and Succulents along the edges of beds and rockeries like it hot and dry. This presentation covers best planting methods for best results even during the current season and in our growing conditions.





Many have bright flowers. So many new succulents and sedums are available this year. Have fun playing with unusual containers. They do get addictive.



Town Center is at Bothell Way NE and Ballinger Way NE.



New members are accepted throughout the year. You can attend two meeting for free and then you will have to join the club for $25.00 a year dues. Novice and experienced gardeners are welcome. Come and learn or share your knowledge with our club. We meet from May to September and have a potluck in December. A picnic and a soiree in the summer.



If any questions call 206-362-5475 and ask for Jan.







