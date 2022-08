A fatality collision on Aurora near N 185th around 5:50am on Thursday morning, August 25, 2022 left a pedestrian dead and closed southbound Aurora from 185th to 175th for two hours.

Shoreline Fire responded. When it was determined that it was a fatality, the scene was turned over to the King County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) MARR (Major Accident Response and Reconstruction) for investigation.

The Seattle Times quoted a KCSO spokesman who said the pedestrian was a "42-year-old man wearing dark clothing ... lying in the roadway"





The driver remained on the scene.