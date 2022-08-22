Jobs: City of Shoreline Associate Planner
Monday, August 22, 2022
SALARY: $75,044.00 - $95,107.00 Annually
CLOSING DATE: 9/5/2022 11:59 PM
GENERAL SUMMARY
Shoreline is an inclusive City that endeavors to build a work culture which embraces diversity, encourages participation, and promotes equity.
The City's mission is to fulfill the community’s vision through highly valued public service. Our employees work relentlessly to achieve organizational goals while embracing the City’s values. City Mission, Values, and Goals
The City of Shoreline’s Planning and Community Development Department has an open Associate Planner position to join a team of seven dedicated planners. The City is in the midst of an exciting transformation and the Associate Planner will be part of the team at the forefront.
The Planning Team is leading the update to the Comprehensive Plan, implementing key components of the City’s Housing Action Plan which will include reviewing and recommending opportunities for middle housing options, and continuing to provide staff support to the Planning Commission. The Planning Team includes both long-range and current planning (development review) functions.
The Associate Planner position will focus primarily on current planning work, with an opportunity to support in long-range planning efforts based on experience and interest. The successful candidate will enjoy a fast-paced work environment and have project management and planning experience on a variety of development review projects ranging in size and scope, electronic permit review, conducting environmental review, performing on-site inspections, interpreting, and applying development codes, and providing customer services.
DEFINITION
To participate in the development, implementation, monitoring, enforcement, evaluation, and modification of the City's land use, development, housing, environmental, and transportation activities; to provide responsible planning services in support of land use and development; and to perform a variety of planning or development functions relative to assigned area of responsibility.
Job description and application
