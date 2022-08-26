Registration open for Fall Parent Leadership Training Institutes (PLTI) in English and Spanish
Friday, August 26, 2022
This is an opportunity to participate in a free, virtual leadership training program for parents and community members in Washington State.
https://www.wafamilyengagement.org/parentleadership.htm
As always, the children of parents enrolled in the PLTI qualify to take the free, literacy-based Children's Leadership Training Institute.
