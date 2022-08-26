Registration open for Fall Parent Leadership Training Institutes (PLTI) in English and Spanish

Friday, August 26, 2022

Registration is currently open for the Fall Parent Leadership Training Institutes (PLTI) in English and Spanish beginning September 17, 2022.

This is an opportunity to participate in a free, virtual leadership training program for parents and community members in Washington State.

This training will help further your voice in civic engagement to better our communities. To learn more and to see if the program will be a good fit please visit our site to register for an upcoming informational session. https://www.wafamilyengagement.org/parentleadership.htm

As always, the children of parents enrolled in the PLTI qualify to take the free, literacy-based Children's Leadership Training Institute.



Posted by DKH at 2:07 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  