Everett Film Festival presents Bombshell with appearance by daughter of star Hedy Lamarr

Thursday, August 25, 2022


The Everett Film Festival is proud to announce an exceptional and riveting lineup for its 2022 event, which will take place Saturday, September 10, 2022 at the Everett Community College Jackson Center, 2000 Tower St, Everett, WA 98201

Saturday will be a full day, with doors opening at 12:30pm and 11 screenings, including animations, documentaries, narrative features and shorts, beginning at 1pm. Complimentary popcorn and snacks will be offered.
 
One featured film will include a presenter:
 
Saturday, 1:15 p.m. : 
Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story by Alexandra Dean. Hedy Lamarr was a glamourous Hollywood movie star, but she was so much more. Among other inventions, Lamarr came up with the idea for the technology that would later be used in WiFi and Bluetooth. We can thank her for our current connectivity. 

Hedy Lamarr’s daughter, Denise Loder-DeLuca, will be on hand to speak following the film.
 
The nonprofit Everett Film Festival has been engaging local film-lovers with quality international films since 1997. 

For more information, or to purchase tickets, please visit our website: https://everettfilmfestival.org/



Posted by DKH at 1:48 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  