Everett Film Festival presents Bombshell with appearance by daughter of star Hedy Lamarr



The Everett Film Festival is proud to announce an exceptional and riveting lineup for its 2022 event, which will take place Saturday, September 10, 2022 at the Everett Community College Jackson Center, 2000 Tower St, Everett, WA 98201





Saturday will be a full day, with doors opening at 12:30pm and 11 screenings, including animations, documentaries, narrative features and shorts, beginning at 1pm. Complimentary popcorn and snacks will be offered.

One featured film will include a presenter:

Saturday, 1:15 p.m. :

Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story by Alexandra Dean. Hedy Lamarr was a glamourous Hollywood movie star, but she was so much more. Among other inventions, Lamarr came up with the idea for the technology that would later be used in WiFi and Bluetooth. We can thank her for our current connectivity.





Hedy Lamarr’s daughter, Denise Loder-DeLuca, will be on hand to speak following the film.

The nonprofit Everett Film Festival has been engaging local film-lovers with quality international films since 1997.





For more information, or to purchase tickets, please visit our website: https://everettfilmfestival.org/







