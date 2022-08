SEATTLE Traffic: All southbound I-5 traffic will use C/D this weekend

Crew working on expansion joints

Photo courtesy WSDOT

WSDOT will hit a milestone on the southbound I-5 project to replace expansion joints between I-90 and Spokane Street this weekend: We’ll replace the last of the left halves of those expansion joints.





You should plan ahead:

Consider taking light rail or a bus, particularly from north of Seattle.

Carpool – it’s more fun to go with a bunch of friends.

Use alternative routes like I-405 or SR 99. Just remember the SR 99 tunnel has a toll. Our contractor still has several weekends of work on expansion joints on the right side of I-5 and ramps that serve the freeway. The West Seattle Bridge is scheduled to reopen Sept. 18; that weekend we plan to have the ramp open to the bridge.







That means all traffic will shift into the collector/distributor , with only one lane rejoining the I-5 mainline. However, the ramps from eastbound and westbound I-90 will remain open all weekend.The Mariners will have big crowds at T-Mobile Park this weekend, including a sellout on Saturday night, Aug. 27, 2022. That means if you’re going to any event in Seattle, you’ll have lots of company.