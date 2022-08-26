New at the Senior Center: tutoring in use of iPhone and iPad with Nick Della Guistina
Friday, August 26, 2022
|Nick Della Guistina
“Nick has been working in the computer industry for the past two decades. He recently graduated from the University of Washington and enjoys assisting people with technology-based issues.
"Nick is excited to be instructing members of the Senior Center in the uses of today’s technology!”
Love your iPhone/iPad but is it driving you crazy?
Bring your phone/iPad, fully charged with a list of the features you want to use on your device and any questions you have about particular phone functions. Participants help determine the class content.
September Classes run from 9/1-9/29/2022
iPHONE Instructor: Nick Della Giustina
Days: Thursdays Time: 11:00am-noon Class start date: September 1
Call the Center at 206-365-1536
iPAD Instructor: Nick Della Giustina
Days: Thursdays Time:12:30pm-1:30pm Class start date: September 1
Call the Center at 206-365-1536
Members Pay $10 and non-members pay $15 for per class; 5 classes available in September.
