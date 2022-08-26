New at the Senior Center: tutoring in use of iPhone and iPad with Nick Della Guistina

Nick Della Guistina Introducing new instructor Nick Della Giustina to Shoreline - Lake Forest Park Senior Center technology classes. Introducing new instructor Nick Della Giustina to Shoreline - Lake Forest Park Senior Center technology classes.





“Nick has been working in the computer industry for the past two decades. He recently graduated from the University of Washington and enjoys assisting people with technology-based issues.

"Nick is excited to be instructing members of the Senior Center in the uses of today’s technology!”

Love your iPhone/iPad but is it driving you crazy?





Bring your phone/iPad, fully charged with a list of the features you want to use on your device and any questions you have about particular phone functions. Participants help determine the class content.





September Classes run from 9/1-9/29/2022



iPHONE Instructor: Nick Della Giustina

Days: Thursdays Time: 11:00am-noon Class start date: September 1

Call the Center at 206-365-1536



iPAD Instructor: Nick Della Giustina

Days: Thursdays Time:12:30pm-1:30pm Class start date: September 1

Call the Center at 206-365-1536





Members Pay $10 and non-members pay $15 for per class; 5 classes available in September.







