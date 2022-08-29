Jobs: City of Lake Forest Park Lateral Police Officer

Salary and Benefits:

Work schedule consists of 12 hour shifts (3 on/3 off rotation)

Salary (monthly): $5,586 - $6,981 (2021 rates; 2022 collective bargaining agreement currently under negotiation)

96 hours of paid vacation leave annually (w/ progressive increases)

12 paid holidays

96 hours of paid sick leave annually

110 hours Kelly Time off

Specialty assignment (Detective/Traffic/SWAT/K9)

Longevity pay after 6yrs (2%+)

Education pay (2% AA/4% BA)

Retirement: Commissioned officers work under the LEOFF 2 Retirement System

Other Compensation: 401(a) Social Security Replacement, and 457 Deferred Compensation (City match up to $50.00 per month)

Medical (Employee 100%, Dependents 90%), Dental/Orthodontics, Vision, Disability, and Life Insurance

All uniforms and equipment issued by the department, followed by uniform allowance of $625 annually

Examples of Duties / Knowledge and Skills

Under general direction of a Police Sergeant, while working in an assigned patrol area or specialty unit, performs police protection services including patrol duty or other specialized duties necessary to maintain public peace and order, safeguard the lives and constitutional rights of all citizens; prevents crime; responds to crime and traffic collision scenes, emergency situations and other requests for assistance; detects, apprehends and arrests criminals; enforces federal and state laws and city ordinances under authority of the office of Police Chief.

Essential Functions

The following duties are not intended to serve as a comprehensive list of all duties performed by all employees in this classification, only a representative summary of the primary duties and responsibilities.

Patrols the city to preserve law and order, to prevent and discover the commission of crimes, and to enforce traffic regulations.

Provides assistance to citizens in critical and/or emergency situations where the security of lives and/or property may be endangered.

Takes all steps necessary to preserve and control crime scene(s); may assist in the initial investigation including the interview of victim(s) witnesses, and/or suspects.

Enforces criminal, traffic and parking laws and ordinances; investigates criminal activity and violations; issues citations and notices of infractions; prepares probable cause statements; books offenders into detention facilities.

Operates a speed measuring devices to discover speed violations; accesses law enforcement databases to determine stolen or wanted status of vehicles or persons.

Assists drivers and pedestrians in difficulty; resolves or refers such situations to proper authorities.

Directs traffic during abnormal situations such as: natural disaster emergencies, accidents, fires or periods of congestion; performs crowd control activities at public gatherings as warranted under particular circumstances including dispersal of unruly individuals or groups.

Responds to any and all emergency calls including: traffic collisions, altercations, robberies, burglaries, thefts, industrial or home injuries, water accidents or deaths and other related emergency calls; takes appropriate reporting or enforcement action.

Responds to personally sensitive calls such as: family disturbances, missing persons and domestic violence exercising caution relative to personal safety and safety of others at scene; takes appropriate steps to calm the parties as necessary to resolve the immediate situation; takes appropriate reporting or enforcement action.

Assesses the nature and urgency of the problem upon arrival at the scene of a call; immediately determines the circumstances and persons involved in relation to the nature of the call; determines if the situation warrants routine or emergency response and if other officers or a supervisor should be called to the scene.

Prepares written, descriptive reports to a sufficient level of legibility and clarity so that others without knowledge of the incident or situation can readily comprehend the facts and assure that the reports can serve as the basis for subsequent investigations, court proceedings, and testimony.

Provides court testimony about evidence, facts, and details in criminal or civil cases.

Utilizes and maintains a variety of specialized equipment such as: firearms, police vehicles, radios, baton, handcuffs, flares, breath testing devices, chemical sprays, still and video cameras, fire extinguishers and other authorized equipment according to established policies and procedures.

Maintains proficiency in driving, the use of firearms, defensive tactics and in arrest control techniques in accordance with departmental policies and procedures.

Maintains physical abilities as set forth under working conditions (below).

Performs other duties as assigned.

Minimum qualifications and Requirements

Requirements:

Employed as a certified, full-time law enforcement officer in a police, sheriff's, or other state law enforcement agency with at least two years of service. Officers from outside of Washington State must successfully complete the Washington State Criminal Justice Training Commission Equivalent Academy and Examination within one year of appointment.

Closing Date:

Open until filled. Applications screened upon receipt. Recruitment may be closed without notice at any time. Interested candidates are encouraged to submit their applications as soon as possible.





Apply:

Submit required online application, resume and cover letter at http://www.cityoflfp.com/

Contact Lee Aalund, Chief Examiner, at 206-957-2806 laalund@ci.lake-forest-park.wa.us with questions. Ms. Aalund will be arranging oral board examinations for qualified candidates

More information here

The City of Lake Forest Park is currently accepting lateral applications for the position of Police Officer. Lake Forest Park Police employs 20 full time commissioned Officers and 3 support staff members. Lake Forest Park is on the Northshore of Lake Washington and is a great supportive community. With low crime rates, our police officers have the ability to make a difference for our citizens.