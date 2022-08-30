Little Lemon Drops outdoor movie September 10, 2022 to raise funds for Seattle Children's

Tuesday, August 30, 2022

The Little Lemon Drops junior guild will hold their 10th Annual Outdoor Movie and Raffle on September 10, 2022 at the Innis Arden Clubhouse 1430 NW 188th, Shoreline WA 98177.

A suggested $5 donation will support uncompensated care at Children's Hospital in Seattle.

Movie snacks and drinks will be available for purchase. Doors open at 6pm. Raffle and presentation at 7:15pm and movie at 8pm. Raffle tickets are $10.

Purchase tickets at the door or contact thelittlelemondrops@gmail.com



