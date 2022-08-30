Little Lemon Drops outdoor movie September 10, 2022 to raise funds for Seattle Children's
Tuesday, August 30, 2022
Innis Arden Clubhouse 1430 NW 188th, Shoreline WA 98177.
A suggested $5 donation will support uncompensated care at Children's Hospital in Seattle.
Movie snacks and drinks will be available for purchase. Doors open at 6pm. Raffle and presentation at 7:15pm and movie at 8pm. Raffle tickets are $10.
Purchase tickets at the door or contact thelittlelemondrops@gmail.com
