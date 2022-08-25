Jobs: Shoreline College to hire diversity administrator
Thursday, August 25, 2022
Vice President (VP) of Diversity, Inclusion and Equity (DEI)
(Shoreline, Wash.) - A nationwide search is currently underway to fill the position of Vice President (VP) of Diversity, Inclusion and Equity (DEI) at Shoreline College. Applications for this newly-created role are currently being accepted, and the position will remain open until filled.
Qualified and enthusiastic applicants are highly encouraged to apply, according to Shoreline College (Shoreline) President Jack Kahn.
“The campus is really excited to see this addition to our executive team,” said Kahn. “We are looking for a leader who will utilize data and organizational strategies, along with a collaborative and collegial approach to assist us in building on our DEI work and making systemic changes in the best interest of our students and community.”
According to the official position description, “the primary responsibility (of the VP of DEI) is to advance Shoreline’s diversity, equity and inclusion, in partnership with Shoreline’s Executive Team and consistent with the mission and values of the organization, by recommending, developing, implementing and managing both internal and external diversity related strategies, partnerships and programs.”
This position will report directly to Kahn and serve as the College’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Leader (DEIL) within Washington state reporting structures and the College’s primary administrator for employees at Shoreline. As a member of the Shoreline executive team, this position will provide leadership, vision, training and support when it comes to matters of DEI in every facet of the college.
Kahn added that he is excited to work directly with the chosen candidate, and that the importance of having a DEI administrator at Shoreline is one that can’t be overstated.
“Having a chief diversity officer, particularly at this level, signifies the commitment that the board and campus have to doing this work and seeing real change and outcomes that we can all be a part of and proud of,” Kahn added.
First reviews of candidate applications for the VP of DEI position will begin August 31, 2022, and will continue until a final candidate has been chosen.
Full position description and instructions on how to apply can be found here.
About Shoreline Community College:
Founded in 1964, Shoreline Community College offers more than 100 rigorous academic and professional/technical degrees and certificates to meet the lifelong learning needs of its diverse students and communities. Dedicated faculty and staff are committed to the educational success of its nearly 10,000 students who hail from across the United States and over 50 countries. Located 10 miles north of downtown Seattle, Shoreline’s campus is one of the most strikingly beautiful college campuses in Washington state. For more information about SCC, visit www.shoreline.edu
Shoreline Community College is at 16101 Greenwood Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133
